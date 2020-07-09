UGC has mandated all the universities to conduct exams before September 30 and has now issued an SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) that states how the universities will conduct exams in the midst of a global pandemic.

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that describes how exams will be conducted in the middle of a pandemic. The SOP states that students with slightest cough, cold, fever or any other symptom of Covid-19 would be made to sit in a separate room to write the exam or given a chance to re-appear for the exams

UGC has made it clear that universities have to conduct the examinations before September 30. Teachers and invigilators must wear gloves and masks during exams, and a minimum distance of 2 meters should be maintained between students.

The commission has sent a letter to all 40 central universities stating that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has already been drafted by the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry. The SOP read that since movement in some areas is restricted due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the identity cards of the students are to be considered as passes to make movement in those areas. Furthermore, the teachers should be issued passes by the state in containment zones.

Also read: 2nd PUC Results 2020: Results to release by third week of July, says Karnataka Education Minister

Also read: UC joins Harvard, Massachusetts to sue Trump administration over visa row

The examination officials have to give a self-declaration of their health status and thermo-gun checks should be available at all the entrances. The campus must be completely sanitised and disinfected. Also, there must be sanitisers and liquid hand washes at entrances and other places in the exam centre. Also, the records of functionaries and students have to be maintained by the universities as it will be of use if any tracing is required in the future. The SOP said that all associated must have the Arogya Setu app on their mobile phones.

Also read: MBOSE HSSLC 12th result 2020 declared @ mbose.in, steps to download Meghalaya Board results

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App