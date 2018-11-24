UGC Delhi Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for the posts of Junior Consultant through the official website - www.ugc.ac.in. Interested candidates can apply for the same by logging into the website.

UGC Delhi Recruitment 2018: The University Grants Commission or UGC in Delhi has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Consultant through its official website. All those who wish to apply for the same can log into the website – www.ugc.ac.in and check the eligibility criteria for application and other necessary details regarding the recruitment.

Candidates can submit their applications through the official portal of UGC only. Moreover, according to the reports n a leading daily, the last date for submission of the online application forms through the prescribed format has been scheduled for November 30, 2018.

Important Dates for UGC Delhi Recruitment 2018:

Online Application Submission Last Date – November 30

Last Date for Submitting Hard Copy of Application form – December 07

UGC Vacancy Details 2018: name and Number of the Post

Junior Consultant – 8 Posts

How to Apply for UGC Delhi Recruitment 2018?

Candidates who wish to apply for the post can log into the official website of UGC i.e. www.ugc.ac.in

Fill up the online application form on or before November 30, 2018

Take a print out of the hard copy of application form

Send the hard copy to the address given below

Address for sending the hard copy of application form: Deputy Secretary (Admin.), Room No. 326, University Grants Commission (UGC) Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi – 110002 latest by 30 November 2018.

