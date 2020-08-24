UGC Final Year Exams Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court is expected to pass its verdict on final year university exams on August 26th, Wednesday. While this has not yet been announced by the Supreme Court, it is widely reported that it will pass its judgement about the postponement or cancellation of final year exams today. Although, Alakh Alok Srivastava, an Advocate in the Supreme Court, said that the Supreme Court did not give its verdict today.

Srivastava tweeted, addressing UGC Final Year students, that the Supreme Court has not stated its final decision in the case since the bench composed for that won’t be meeting tomorrow. He wrote that that the judgement will likely come out the day after tomorrow, i.e. August 26th. He also wrote that are requesting the Court to come to a conclusion early.

He also encouraged students to reach out to their universities or High Courts to have the exams postponed in another post on Twitter. He wrote that students hoping for their exams to be postponed should immediately approach their university or High Courts and ask for their examinations to remain delayed by the time the Supreme Court’s verdict comes.

On August 18th, the Supreme Court reserved its decision on a petition filed against the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) order to conduct exams before September ends.

A hearing took place for 3 hours, during which it was noted by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that universities may ask that the deadline be further relaxed. Though, they are unable to hold another hearing to discuss the granting of degrees to students without the exams taken.

NOTE: It is not confirmed as to when the Supreme Court will exactly pass its verdict.

