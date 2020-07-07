Union Human Resources Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ greenlit the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for university examinations yesterday, i.e. July 6. The guidelines on examinations and the academic calendar have been revisited but the final year exams have not been canceled.

UGC said that the exams would still be conducted by the end of September. Students have been outraged by these guidelines, demanding UGC to revert them, cancel the exams, and grade them according to previous performance. A campaign to cancel final year exams has been started on social media as #StudentsLivesMatter.

As per new UGC Guidelines, Universities and Institutions are to conduct final year exams by the end of September. Also, the Universities and Institutions may select any mode of examination they deem satisfactory, be it pen and paper, online or a blend of both. UGC has made it compulsory for students even with a single backlog to attempt the examinations.

Guidelines concerning the intermediate semesters stay unchanged as per the guidelines released on April 29, 2020. As per the guidelines, if required, details containing information about the admissions and academic Calendar shall be issued to universities and institutes.

