UGC Guidelines 2020: UGC released its revised guidelines on Monday, July 6. The new guidelines state that all the universities have to conduct the final year exams by the end of September 2020. Here's how students reacted to new guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

Union Human Resources Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ greenlit the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for university examinations yesterday, i.e. July 6. The guidelines on examinations and the academic calendar have been revisited but the final year exams have not been canceled.

UGC said that the exams would still be conducted by the end of September. Students have been outraged by these guidelines, demanding UGC to revert them, cancel the exams, and grade them according to previous performance. A campaign to cancel final year exams has been started on social media as #StudentsLivesMatter.

As per new UGC Guidelines, Universities and Institutions are to conduct final year exams by the end of September. Also, the Universities and Institutions may select any mode of examination they deem satisfactory, be it pen and paper, online or a blend of both. UGC has made it compulsory for students even with a single backlog to attempt the examinations.

The UGC has revisited its earlier guidelines related to university examinations.

In view of the safety, career progression and placements of the students and their larger interests, after consulting @HMOIndia and @MoHFW_INDIA, it has been decided that pic.twitter.com/evKTYPwnIa — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2020

Here’s how social media is reacting to these guidelines:

#UGC is playing with the lives of students. Forget their education, their life is at stake now. These frequent alterations of the guidelines is just torture. You can't expect us to appear for exams in this situation.#StudentsLivesMatters #cancelfinalyearexams #UGCGuidelines pic.twitter.com/xijb47eAXc — Mukesh Kumar (@the_change_93) July 7, 2020

#UGC announced new guidelines to institutions and colleges to compulsorily conduct exams of final year students by September. Like seriously ? Despite the spike in covid-19 cases in india.Even stepping out of home just to by groceries is super challenging these days and 1/2 — Smit padhiar (@padhiarsmit) July 6, 2020

It is very Disappointing decision by #ugc and HRD ministry, This seems that govt. Has no care for students. Very shameful Act is done by Govt. And UGC.#ugc_release_guidelines #NoExamsInCovid #cancelfinalyearexam @HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank @PMOIndia — Rishabh (@RISHABHDEE) July 7, 2020

This decision will lead to mindless extended uncertainty for no discernable benefit. If IIT Bombay can cancel final year exams and extrapolate from previous assessments, why can't other univs? Education much more than exams and this narrow-minded view will endanger student health https://t.co/gwquWGb9uC — Ruchi Gupta (@guptar) July 6, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs, today allow universities and educational institutions to conduct end term exams Dear,UGC please think about students life & future and not your fees and administration status

Within 1 month India lead in top 3 worst hit country…#Cancel_Exam2020 pic.twitter.com/4CZtll4kC9 — Balaᴬˢᵘʳᵃⁿ (@Balacivil98) July 7, 2020

Guidelines concerning the intermediate semesters stay unchanged as per the guidelines released on April 29, 2020. As per the guidelines, if required, details containing information about the admissions and academic Calendar shall be issued to universities and institutes.

