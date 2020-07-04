The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to announce new guidelines and academic calendar for its final year exams anytime soon.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to release on final year exams and a new academic calendar anytime soon. On June 24, the Press Trust of India (PTI) said that the revised guidelines should be announced by UGC within the week. Reports say the final year exams in universities and other institutes, which were to be conducted in the month of July, will most probably be cancelled in the wake of ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the new session/semester will begin in October.

A latest guidelines by MHA have instructed all schools and colleges to remain closed till July 31. Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has asked UGC to review its guidelines and academic calendar due to increasing number of coronavirus cases in India.

The Gujarat government had earlier announced that exams would be conducted in state-owned facilities and proper social distancing shall be followed. However, this decision was reversed hours after being announced due to the orders given by the Union HRD Ministry. In the meantime, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have cancelled examinations of all university students. They will be graded based on their previous performance.

A panel has been put together by UGC to revise its guidelines and the academic calendar, are in the process of making appropriate changes. This panel is led by R.C. Kuhad, the vice-chancellor at Haryana University. Students and parents alike are hoping for the exams to be cancelled altogether.

