UGC NET Answer Key: The final answer keys of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 examination held in December has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now download the answer keys by logging into the website of NTA – i.e. at ntanet.nic.in. Also, the question papers and final answer key of UGC-NET December 2018 has been uploaded on the official website.

The UGC NET Examination was conducted by the NTA between December 18 and 22 last year. Candidates who had applied for objecting the answers released earlier by the Agency can check their respective answer keys. Candidates can check the instructions to download the answer key by logging into the official website of NTA – ntanet.nic.in given below. Meanwhile, reports say that the NET exam results were announced on January 5.

How to check the UGC NET final answer key on the official website of NTA?

Visit the official website of NTA – ntanet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “final answer key”

On clicking, a new window will appear in front of you on screen

Enter the login details such as your roll number/ registration number and date of birth to go to the user portal

Click on the login button

Your question paper and answer key will be displayed on your computer screen

Download the same and take a print out if necessary for reference

Direct link to download the question paper and final answer key of UGC NET December 2018: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanetcms/public/home.aspx

