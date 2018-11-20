UGC NET Admit Card 2018: The admit card for the upcoming National Teacher Eligibility Test has been released by the National Testing Agency on its official website. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the same at ntanet.nic.in.

UGC NET Admit Card 2018: The National Eligibility Test is all set to be conducted by the recently formed examination conducting authority, i.e. the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the UGC NET 2018 Admit Cards for the upcoming National Teacher Eligibility Test has been published by the National Testing Agency on its official website on November 19, 2018. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the same at ntanet.nic.in.

Moreover, the NTA will be conducting the examination in a span of five days in two different shifts. Candidates must note that they are required to produce the NET Admit Card at the venue of the examination and failing to produce the same will get them barred from appearing in the examination. As per reports, in case of any discrepancy in the admit card details, a candidate can report the same to the authority before the commencement of the examination.

Here are the 5 simple steps to download the UGC NET 2018 Admit Cards:

Visit the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) – ntanet.nic.in

Search for the Download Admit Card link on the homepage

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter the application number, other necessary details and submit

The UGC NET 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

To directly log in to the official website of NTA and download the Admit Cards, click on this link: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanet/root/loginpage.aspx

