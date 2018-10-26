UGC NET 2018: The National Testing Agency is all set to release the admit card for UGC National Eligibility Test on its official website on November 19. Candidates can log into the official website - ntanet.nic.in and download the same.

UGC NET 2018: The National Testing Agency is going to release the UGC NET Admit Card 2018 for the upcoming UGC NET 2018 examination on its official website – ntanet.nic.in. According to reports, the admit cards for the National Eligibility Test will be published on NTA’s official website on November 19, 2018. Candidates who had submitted their applications or registered themselves for the upcoming examination can log into the official website and download the admit cards from the same by following the instructions given below for their convenience.

Moreover, the NTA is going to conduct the upcoming UGC NET 2018 or UGC National Eligibility Test for the first time this year. The schedule for the examination has also been released by the newly formed examination conducting on its official website recently and candidates can also download the same to check the dates of the examination. As per the notification released on the official website of NTA, the NET 2018 has been scheduled for December 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st and 22nd this year.

Meanwhile, the NTA UGC NET examination is going to be conducted in two different shift. Candidates should note that they can download the admit cards easily from the website and they can also It is being conducted for candidates aspiring to become lecturers or Junior Reseach Fellows in Universities across the country.

How to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2018?

Visit National Testing Agency’s official website – ntanet.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “UGC NET 2018 Admit Card” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Now, enter the details such as your registration number and click on the submit button

UGC NET Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen

Download the Admit Card and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download the Admit Card and Date Sheet: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanetcms/public/home.aspx

