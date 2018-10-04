UGC NET 2018: The Admit Card for the UGG National Eligibility Test 2018 will be available to be downloaded from the official website from November 19. Candidates can now check the examination pattern and syllabus for qualifying the examination here.

UGC NET 2018 Exam Pattern and Syllabus: The registration process for the NET 2018 examination concluded on the official website on September 30, 2018, and the admit cards for the same will be published on the official website on November 19, 2018. UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 is going to be conducted by the newly formed examination conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA) from December 9, 2018, which will go on until December 23, 2018.

The examination will be conducted for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor aspirants only at various examination centres across the country. Candidates can focus on their preparation for the examination and to prepare themselves, candidates can check the latest examination pattern and syllabus for the NTA UGC NET 2018 exam here:

Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the NTA UGC NET 2018:

Unlike previous years, this year the exam pattern for UGC NET has been changed a little by the NTA. As per latest reports, from this year, candidates have to appear only two papers instead of three like earlier.

Paper 1:

This paper will consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions carrying 100 marks

Each question will be generic in nature and will carry 2 marks each which will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate

The paper will be conducted in the morning and its duration will be one hour i.e. from 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

Paper 2:

This paper will also consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions which will carry 100 marks

This paper will be optional as chosen by the candidates and each question and each question will carry two marks

The duration of the paper will be two hours i.e. from 11 am to 1 pm

Meanwhile, candidates should note that this year the examination will be conducted in online mode. And both the papers of the examination will be conducted in two different sessions. UGC NET examination is the gateway for aspirants to become a Lecturer at Universities and colleges across the country. Candidates need to qualify both the papers of NTA UGC NET 2018 Exam in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

