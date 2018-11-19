UGC NET 2018 Admit Card released: Amid card for the UGC National Eligibility test has been released by the National Test Agency (NTA) on its official website, that is, ntanet.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination are requested to download their respective admit cards from the official website of the NTA.

The exam is going to take place for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship

As per the reports, the examination will be divided into 2 papers, that is-Paper 1 and Paper 2, which will also be conducted in shifts. the 1st Paper is of 100 marks and will have 50 questions to be solved. While the Paper 2nd will be of 200 marks with 100 questions. For the first the timing is 9.30 am to 10.30 am and second shift is 2.00 pm to 3.00 pm. While for the Paper 2nd timings are 11.00 am to 1.00 pm and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm for second shift.

Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in to download the admit card for UGC NET examination 2018. After that

the candidate has to click on the link which flashes as the UGC NET Dec 2018.

Now click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.The candidate must Enter his/her application number and password for the further procedure.

After this, candidate’s admit card will appear on the screen. The admit card can now be downloaded and the candidate can keep it for further reference.

According to media reports, the result for UGC NET 2018 examination is expected to be released on January 10, 2019. For further reference, candidates are adviced to go on the official website of NTA.

