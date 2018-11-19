UGC NET 2018 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the upcoming UGC NET 2018 examination this year and as per the lastest updates in various media websites, the admit cards for the National Eligibility Test 2018 is likely to be released by the examination conducting authority today, i.e. on November 19, 2018 through its official website – nta.ac.in. All those candidates who have filled up the application form for the examination are advised to keep checking the official website of NTA and download their respective admit cards as soon as it is published on the same.
UGC NET 2018 examination is a computer-based examination to be held in two shifts from December 18 till December 22, 2018, throughout the country at various centres. Earlier, the NTA had also activated a link on its website for the registration of candidates for availing a mock test which is made available at various centres before the commencement of the examination. Those candidates who still have not registered themselves for the mock test can do the same by logging into the official website nta.ac.in and ntanet.nic.in.
How to download the UGC NET 2018 Admit Card?
- Log in to the official website of the National Testing Agency – nta.ac.in
- Search for the link that reads, “Download the UGC NET 2018 Admit Card” on the homepage
- Click on the link
- On. clicking, candidates will have to login to their user portal
- Now, enter the necessary details such as your registration number or enrollment number and submit the same
- Click on the download admit card link
- Your UGC NET Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Take a print out of the Admit Card for future reference
To visit the official website of National Testing Agency directly and download the UGC NET 2018 Admit cards, click on this link: https://www.nta.ac.in/
