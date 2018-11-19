UGC NET 2018 Admit Card: National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET 2018 Admit Cards on its official website today. Candidates can download the same by following the instructions given below as soon as it is published by the authority.

UGC NET 2018 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the upcoming UGC NET 2018 examination this year and as per the lastest updates in various media websites, the admit cards for the National Eligibility Test 2018 is likely to be released by the examination conducting authority today, i.e. on November 19, 2018 through its official website – nta.ac.in. All those candidates who have filled up the application form for the examination are advised to keep checking the official website of NTA and download their respective admit cards as soon as it is published on the same.

UGC NET 2018 examination is a computer-based examination to be held in two shifts from December 18 till December 22, 2018, throughout the country at various centres. Earlier, the NTA had also activated a link on its website for the registration of candidates for availing a mock test which is made available at various centres before the commencement of the examination. Those candidates who still have not registered themselves for the mock test can do the same by logging into the official website nta.ac.in and ntanet.nic.in.

How to download the UGC NET 2018 Admit Card?

Log in to the official website of the National Testing Agency – nta.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “Download the UGC NET 2018 Admit Card” on the homepage

Click on the link

On. clicking, candidates will have to login to their user portal

Now, enter the necessary details such as your registration number or enrollment number and submit the same

Click on the download admit card link

Your UGC NET Admit Card 2018 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Take a print out of the Admit Card for future reference

To visit the official website of National Testing Agency directly and download the UGC NET 2018 Admit cards, click on this link: https://www.nta.ac.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More