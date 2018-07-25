UGC NET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the UGC NET 2018 answer key on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can check the answer key and raise objections at cbsenet.nic.in before July 27, 2018.

UGC NET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the answer key to the questions for UGC NET examination conducted on July 8 and July 22 this year. The answer key has been published on the Board’s official website and students who had appeared for the examination can tally their attempted answers in the examination by logging into cbsenet.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to verify their answers and raise objections against their recorded response or answers not later than July 27, 2018. They are required to submit the support document for their challenge through the official website cbsenet.nic.in. Candidates should also note that the challenges will not be accepted after the stipulated date.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu HSE Supplementary Exam Result 2018 announced, see how to download @ dge.tn.nic.in

Meanwhile, the results of UGC NET exam 2018 are likely to be declared on the official website of CBSE within this week, as per earlier reports. Candidates can download the UGC NET results by entering their respective registration details on the fields provided on the official website.

The UGC NET exam 2018 was conducted on July 8 at various centres across the country and reportedly more than 11 lakh candidates had written in the examination this year.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the UGC NET 2018 Answer Key:

Log on to the official website of CBSE, cbsenet.nic.in Search for the link that reads, UGC NET 2018 Answer Key on the homepage After clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to a pdf Check the PDF download it Now, take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of CBSE and download the recorded answer key, click on this link: https://cbsenet.nic.in/cms/public/home.aspx

ALSO READ: SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2018: Follow the steps to download SBI exams hall tickets online @ sbi.co.in

ALSO READ: SSC GD Constable 2018: Online application process begins from today for 54953 GD Vacancies @ ssc.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More