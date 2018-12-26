UGC NET 2018 answer keys: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 on its official website. Candidates can download the same from - nta.ac.in with the help of the instructions given below.

According to reports, this year more than 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the National Eligibility Test or NET exam. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 Answer keys.

How to download the UGC NET 2018 Answer Keys?

Log into the official website of UGC NET 2018 or NTA – nta.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “UGC NET: Question Paper and Recorded Response” and click on it under the Latest announcement tab

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Read the details in the notification and proceed

Now log into the ntanet.nic.in

Here, click on the link “View Question Paper and Response”

Click on either of the following two links, “Login through Application No and Password” or “Login through Application No and Date of Birth”

Enter the details in the provided fields and click submit

A PDF will appear on the screen

Download the same and take a print out of it for reference

