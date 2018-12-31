UGC NET 2018 Answer Keys: The answer keys of the recently held UGC NET 2018 has been released on - ntanet.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now download the same with the help of the steps given below.

UGC NET 2018 Answer Keys: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 or NET 2018 answer keys on its official website – ntanet.nic.in. The Agency had conducted the NET 2018 for those who aspire to become a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) or Lecturers on at various colleges and universities across the country.

Candidates who have appeared in the national level competitive examination this year and were eagerly waiting for the answer keys can now download their respective answer keys along with the question paper from the official website of NTA. Candidates can also check the instructions to download UGC NET Answer Keys 2018 given below.

Candidates can check out these 5 simple steps to download the UGC NET Answer Keys:

Visit the official website of NTA – ntanet.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “View Question Paper and Response” and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here. select either of the two options to download the Answer Keys i.e. “Application No and Password” or

“Application No and Date of Birth”

“Application No and Date of Birth” On clicking, candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, click on download the Answer Keys

The Answer Keys will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of it for reference

Moreover, the link to submit the challenges against the Answer Keys has been activated by the Agency. Those who want to challenge their answer keys can submit the objection application within the stipulated time mentioned in the notification of the UGC NET 2018.

