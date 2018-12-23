The result is scheduled to be released by January 10. NET was conducted between December 18 and December 22 in two shifts. This is the first time that the NET exam was conducted in online mode. Previously, UGC NET was conducted by CBSE. The exam was conducted at 598 centres in 295 cities across the country.

UGC NET 2018: The answer keys for the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be released by December 31, a senior official from the National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed. NTA is the organising body of National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2018) and it is organising the examination for the first time. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the answer keys on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

However, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates. NTA Director Vineet Joshi had earlier made it clear that results will be declared on time. Over 1.8 lakh candidates had registered for UGC NET examination while 65.3 per cent candidates appeared in the exam on day one and 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam on day two. The facts for the last two days are yet to be released.

UGC NET was conducted to determine the eligibility only for Assistant Professor and for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both in Indian universities and colleges.

