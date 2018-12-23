UGC NET 2018: The officials of the NTA has announced that the answer keys of the UGC NET examination will be released by December 31 as the result will be declared on January 10, 2019.

UGC NET 2018: The answer keys of NET examinations will be released by December 31 by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website nta.ac.in. The candidates can check the answer keys through the official website. Confirming the same an official from NTA told a leading daily that as the result is scheduled to be released by January 10, the NTA has decided to release the answer keys by December 31. The interested candidates can check their answer keys on the official website

Earlier on Saturday, revealing the dates of the result, NTA Director Vineet Joshi said that the results will be declared as per the scheduled date, January 10, 2019. Expressing satisfaction over achieving negligible complaints so far, the official added that since for the first time NTA is conducting the examination, therefore it is a proud moment for them that no complaints have been made so far. Further adding to it, he said that the results would be available on the official website.

Around 1.8 lakh candidates registered for UGC NET examination. The examination was concluded on December 22. On day one, a total of 65.3 per cent candidates had appeared in the exam. On day two, 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam.

This time, the UGC NET exam was conducted at 598 centres in 295 cities. Around 25,076 candidates registered at one centre in Kolkata. This is the maximum number of the candidates. The number of candidates who appeared at one centre is 23 in Tripura which is the minimum number.

In order to make the examination fair and transparent, NTA also used CCTV cameras for live viewing of the exam centres.

NTA also put in 40,000 jammers in place during various shifts of the examination.

