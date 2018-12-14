According to the reports in the local media of Kashmir, the candidates belonging to the Kashmir valley have been assigned in Jammu and Samba as their examination venue. Since winters have made mobility difficult in the valley, the students are appealing for an examination centre in the valley itself, which shall be accessible to the applicants of the place.

Candidates from Kashmir who are appearing for the UGC NET(National Eligibility Test) entrance on December 18, 2018, have demanded that the examination venue for the test be shifted from Kashmir to Jammu. According to the aspirants, since almost 400 male and female candidates from Kashmir are scheduled to appear the test this year, they wish that an examination centre is set up in Kashmir for the convenience of the applicants.

The authorities have responded to the demands and have reportedly approached the higher officials, informing them of the demands of the aspirants. However, they are yet to receive any information regarding a change of venue, while the date of examination is approaching near. It is being the reported that the authorities have been approached by the candidates over and over again but they have chosen not to reply yet.

The UGC NET entrance will be conducted by the NTA this year. The is conducted for recruiting Assistant Professor and Junior Research for colleges and universities. Lakhs of aspirants appear the UGC-NET entrance tests every year. The UGC NET entrance will be held between December 9, 2018, to December 23, 2018. this year. the application process for the same was opened on September 1, 2018, and was closed on September 30, 2018. The UGC NET 2018 will be a computer-based test and be conducted online.

