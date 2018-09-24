UGC NET 2018: The UGC NET application process is all set to close soon on the official website of NTA. The upcoming National Eligibility Test is going to be held in the month of December this year. The Admit Cards for the examination will be published soon and candidates can follow the given steps below to download the same.

UGC NET 2019: The UGC-NET 2018 examination is going to be conducted by the National Testing Agency, the newly formed examination conducting authority for higher education in India. The registration process for the UGC-NET 2018 examination is currently going on through the official website of NTA, however, it will soon be closed. Candidates who are willing to appear for the competitive examination this year can register for the upcoming examination as soon as possible.

The NET 2018 examination will be based on multiple choice questions and it is conducted for those candidates who aspire to become a Lecturer or a Junior Reseach fellow at Universities in India. The education qualification for the examination is to have an M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the recently released online notification for the upcoming examination by logging into the official website. All the details regarding the UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 have been published on the official portal.

Download UGC-NET 2019 Admit card with the help of the following steps:

Log in to the official website of NTA Search for the UGC NET 2019 Admit card download link Click on the same Candidates will be taken to a different window Here, enter your registration number and click submit Your UGC NET 2019 Admit Card will appear on the screen Download the same and take a print out for future reference

To go to the official website directly and download the Admit Card or Hall Ticket, click on this link:

