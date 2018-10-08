UGC NET 2018: The application correction link for the UGC NET 2018 application has been activated on the official website of NTA or national Testing Agency. candidates can now log in to the official website and make corrections if necessary.

UGC NET 2018: The newly formed examination conducting authority National Testing Agency has opened the process for UGC NET 2018 application correction on its official website. As per reports, the NET registration process had just concluded on the official website however, the authority has made this exception for the candidates who have not filled up their application forms correctly or have missed out any important information.

Candidates are advised to log into the website nta.ac.in and make the changes in the application form if necessary. The last date for the same has not yet been mentioned through any notification. Candidates are advised to make changes asap by logging into the official website. The steps for making application corrections are given below:

Steps to make changes in the filled up UGC NET 2018 application form:

Log in to the official website of national Testing Agency – nta.ac.in

Seach for the link that reads, “UGC NET 2018”

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, click on the link that reads, “Click here for application correction”

Candidates will again be directed to a new window

Here, enter the details and login to the user portal

Your application form will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Click on the section where changes are needed to be made

Make corrections and save the details finally

Submit and take a print out of the application form

To go to the UGC NET 2018 filled up application directly and make changes directly, click on this link: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanet/root/loginpage.aspx

