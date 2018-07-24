UGC NET 2018: The results of UGC NET exam 2018 are likely to be released on the official website of CBSE by the end of this month. Candidates can download the UGC NET results by entering their respective registration details on the fields provided in the website.

UGC NET 2018: The UGC NET 2018 exam results for more than 11 lakh candidates are likely to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by the last week of July, as per reports in a leading daily. The Board has decided to release the UGC NET results much ahead unlike the previous years. The results will be published on the website, cbsenet.nic.in.

According to reports, this time the results will be available within a month from the date of commencement of the examination. Normally, the Board declares the UGC NET results within three after the examination is conducted. This year, the UGC NET July examination was conducted by the CBSE on July 8 for various subjects at centres across the country.

According to the latest schedule released by the centre, the next edition of UGC NET examination will be conducted by the newly formed NTA or National Testing Agency for the first time, which is scheduled to be held in December. And the UGC NET July 2018 examination is reportedly the last exam to be conducted by CBSE.

Reports say that the online application process for the next UGC NET 2018 exam is likely to open in the month of September.

How to download UGC NET 2018 result:

Log in to the official website of CBSE board, cbse.nic.in Search for the UGC NET 2018 link and click on it Under the link click on the result tab A new page will appear on the screen Enter the requisite details and click on the submit button Your UGC NET 2018 result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Dowload the result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website directly and download UGC NET 2018 result, click on this link: https://cbsenet.nic.in/cms/public/home.aspx

