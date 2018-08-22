UGC NET 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the marks and issued the full list of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 on its official website. All the candidates who had written in the examination can check their marks through the official website cbsenet.nic.in.

UGC NET 2018: Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has released the result of UGC Net 2018 examination on its official website cbsenet.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can view their marks by logging into the official website of CBSE Net. As per reports, the UGC Net 2018 Examination was held on 8th July (Sunday) for 84 subjects and at 91 cities across the country.

Those who had qualified in the examination will be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship. As per reports, 55872 candidates have qualified the UGC NET 2018 examination this year. Moreover, the examination conducting authority set only two papers instead of 3 papers as it was earlier.

In total 11,48,235 candidates registered for the UGC NET 2018 examination. However, from now onwards, the UGC Net examination will be conducted by the newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA). A

Candidates need to follow the given below steps to check UGC NET 2018 result:

Visit the official website for UGC NET portal, www.cbsenet.nic.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in Search for the UGC NET result link on the homepage Enter the necessary details such as your application number, roll number and date of birth without making any mistake Now click on submit The UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download it, and print it out

