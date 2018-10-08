The candidates who have registered for the UGC NET 2018 (National Eligibility Test) can make the necessary changes in their application form via the official website, ntanet.nic.in. The notification also stated that the candidates have the time till October 14, 11:50 PM to make all the necessary changes.

The candidates who have registered for the UGC NET 2018 (National Eligibility Test) can make the necessary changes in their application form via the official website, ntanet.nic.in. A notification issued by the UGC stated that the online window to make necessary changes in the application form has been activated. The students need to have their application number and password to make the necessary changes. The notification also stated that the candidates have the time till October 14, 11:50 PM to make all the necessary changes.

Notably, the UGC NET 2018 is held for eligibility for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. The exam is scheduled o take place from December 9, 2018, to December 23, 2018. It will be conducted in 84 subjects in 91 selected cities. Also, the admit cards will be made available to the candidates from November 19. The results will be declared on January 10, 2019. Earlier, the online application process for UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 was concluded on September 30, 2018.

As per the official notification, the candidates need to be very attentive while making the corrections as it is a onetime facility. Also, any change after October 14, will not be permitted under any circumstances. However, if a correction related with photographs and signature will be available till October 30, 2018.

