UGC NET 2018: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the upcoming UGC NET 2018 or UGC National Eligibility Test for the first time this year for which the schedule or date sheet for the examination has been released by the Examination conducting authority on its official website – ntanet.nic.in. According to reports in a leading news website, December 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st and 22nd are the scheduled date for conducting the UGC NET. The examination will be held in two shifts one from 9.30AM to 1:00PM and the other from 2.30PM to 6:00PM.

Meanwhile, the admit cards for the UGC NET examination has been scheduled to be released by the national Testing Agency on November 19 at ntanet.nic.in. Candidates can download the admit cards by logging into the website. They should also note that in case of any discrepancy candidates make a call on the helpline number between 10:00AM and 5:00PM from November 19 to November 25, 2018.

How to download the NTA UGC NET 2018 Date Sheet?

Visit the official website of NTA – ntanet.nic.in

Search for the link that reads, “Schedule for the UGC NET 2018 exam” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Download the PDF and check the date for the examination

Take a print out for reference if necessary

How to download the UGC NET 2018 Admit Card?

Log in to the official website of National Testing Agency

Click on the link that reads, “UGC NET 2018 Admit Card” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, enter the registration number and submit

The admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Admit Card and Date Sheet: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanetcms/public/home.aspx

