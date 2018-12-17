UGC NET 2018 Examination: The candidates who are appearing on December 18, for University Grant Commission December 2018 examinations are requested to download the admit card from the official website. Before taking the examination, it is necessary for the candidates to go through the exam pattern.

UGC NET 2018 Examination: The University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2018 examinations are all set to begin from tomorrow, December 18. If not downloaded, then interested candidates are requested to download the same from the official website. The candidates need to follow certain instructions and exam pattern for the exam. Here are the important instructions that every candidate need to follow. The UGC NET 2018 examination will be in the form of a Computer Based Test. Candidates can prepare as many as mock test as possible.

Exam pattern

The test is consists of two papers. The papers will consist of multiple choice questions. The duration of each exam paper can be attempted after 30 minutes of a break between them.

Paper I Pattern

The questions will be based on generic nature to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. The basic reason to conduct the examination is to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

The candidate needs to attempt 50 questions of 100 marks within a duration of 1 hour. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 10:30 a.m. The second shift is scheduled to take place between 2:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m.

Paper II Pattern

In this Paper II, the examiner wants to check the aptitude of the candidate on the basis of their selected subject. It is important for every candidate to attempt every question.

Candidates must bring the following documents on the date of examination

A candidate can be disqualified if he/she will not bring a print copy of admit Card downloaded from NTA’s website. A passport size photograph similar to the uploaded on the online application form. A candidate should carry for various purposes. First, it will be required for pasting in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination. Aauthorised photo IDs are necessary to carry. A candidate can bring any one out of the following mentioned documents.

PAN card

Driving License

Voter ID

Passport

Aadhaar Card (With photograph)

Aadhaar Enrolment No/ Ration Card.

All the documents should be original, valid and non-expired in nature.

PwD certificate, if required

