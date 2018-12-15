UGC NET 2018: The National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 is all set to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow. Candidates can check the important tips and tricks to crack the examination given here.

UGC NET 2018: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) for the junior research fellowship and appointment of Lectureship tomorrow, i.e. on December 16, 2018 for science and technology disciplines. All the candidates who are appearing for the examination must note that they are well prepared for the examination which is set to be held at 27 different centres across the country. Candidates must be worried about how to crack the examination and what are the do’s and don’ts in the UGC NET December examination this year.

For the first time, the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted online and will be MCQ based. UGC NET examination is conducted for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET and Lecturers (NET) aspirants in certain domains. As per reports, the final result of the NET 2018 is expected to be released in March or April. Candidates who qualify the examination will get a fellowship from July 1, 2019.

Here are some of the important things to remember before appearing the exam:

Candidates appearing for the examination must get proper sleep before the day of the examination i.e. around 7-8 hours

Revision of the subjects should be done much before the start of the examination so there is no use of starting a new subject on the day before appearing for the examination

Leave for the examination on time. Don’t panic, stay calm and have a positive attitude

Candidates should not carry items such as earrings, watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines and electronic gadgets to the exam hall as they might get themselves barred from appearing in the examination

Make sure you reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled time of commencement of the exam so that you can manage your time well and not miss out any paper

Go through the admit card before heading to the examination centre to avoid last moment rush

Managing time is necessary to crack the examination, give only 30-40 seconds to answer one particular question and not more than that. If you don’t know an answer to a certain question, skip to the next without wasting time

As there would be negative marking, answer only those questions which you know are 100% correct

