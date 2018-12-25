UGC NET 2018: NTA has released the question paper and answer sheets on the official website nta.ac.in. The interested candidates who have appeared in the examination can know the result through the official website.

UGC NET 2018: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the question paper, answer sheet of the UGC NET 2018 examination on the official website nta.ac.in. The interested candidates who have appeared in the examination can know the same through the official website. The NTA is the organising body of the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2018). As per the notification, the NTA will not entertain any grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result of UGC NET December, 2018. All the decisions will be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys.

The answer keys of the UGC NET examination will be released by December 31. However, the results will be declared on January 10. An official told a leading daily that as the result is scheduled to be released by January 10, the NTA has decided to release the answer keys by December 31.

Around 1.8 lakh candidates had registered for UGC NET examination. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 22. On day one, a total of 65.3 per cent candidates had appeared in the examination and on day two around 72.8 per cent of candidates attempted the exam.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More