The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the UGC NET 2018 examination in the month of December this year. Latest reports say that as per the newly formed national level academic competition examination authority the online application process will commence in September 2018.

After the announcement made by Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding the new guidelines for the competitive examinations, latest reports say that following the new guidelines, the newly formed examination conducting authority, NTA or national testing Agency will be conducting the UGC NET examination in the month of December this year.

The schedule for the UGC NET examination has been released by the HRD Ministry on Saturday, July 6, 2018, as per the new guidelines and candidates interested to apply for the same can check the official website. The online application process is set to begin from September 1 and the last date for submission of the National Eligibility Test (NET) application form has been scheduled for September 30, 2018.

Moreover, the examinations are going to be conducted in two shifts from December 2, 2018, until December 12, 2018, on weekends. The examination will be a computer-based online test and students will be given a chance to become familiar with the new examination system by allowing them to appear for a mock test before examinations.

It has been declared that competitive examinations like National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) will be conducted twice in a year from now onwards, starting with UGC NET examination to be held in December this year.

Important dates for UGC NET December 2018:

Submission of Online Application: September 1, 2018

Last date for application: September 30, 2018

Commencement of Exam: December 2, 2018

Declaration of results: End of January 2019

