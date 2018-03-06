The online registration process of UGC NET July 2018 by Central Board of Secondary Education begins today. Applicants can apply for the examination on the official site of CBSE that is @cbsenet.nic.in. The examination for National Eligibility Test 2018 to award Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), Assistant Professor will be held on July 8, 2018. Eligible candidates can apply for the same before April 5, 2018.

Those who are willing to apply for the examination should at least score 55 per cent marks in master’s degree from known universities or institution. OBC, scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), person with a disability (PwD), transgender candidates will be given 5 per cent relaxation. The official site might slow down due to huge traffic when thousands of candidates are applying online at the same time. Hence, make sure you keep the important documents handy for the hassle-free online application experience.

Passport-size photograph of minimum 4kb to 40kb in JPG format with a dimension of 3.5cm (width) x 4.5cm (height).

Scanned Signature of minimum 4kb to 30kb in JPG format with a dimension of 3.5cm (width) x 1.5cm (height).

Debit Card/Credit Card to pay the fee online or generate an e-challan (payable at Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank).

All certificates and important documents

Important Dates:-

Registration begins: March 5

Last date for applying online: April 5

Last date for submission of application fee: April 6

Correction in application form: April 25 to May 1

UGC NET July: July 8

Age limit:-

Upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years

Upper age limit for appearing in JRF is raised by 2 years

