UGC NET 2018: As per the official notification released by the National Testing agency it read as- That the National Testing Agency’s decision on the challenges is final and the result will be released on the basis of final answer keys. It furthermore also read as that no grievance will be granted with regard to the final answer keys after the declaration of result of UGC NET 2018 will be entertained.

UGC NET 2018: The organizing body of the UGC NET 2018 -The National Testing Agency (NTA), has delivered the question paper, answer sheet of the NET examination. The applicants who have appeared for the examination can check the released question paper and the respective answer sheets at their official website, nta.ac.in.

The final answer keys of the University grants commission National educational Testing examination will be announced on December 31, and the results will be declared on January 10, 2019.

This year around 1.8 lakh candidates had registered themselves for University grants commission National educational Testing examination (UGC NET) examination which was conducted on December 22, 2018. A total of 65.3% candidates appeared for the examination on that day and 72.8% of applicants attempted the exam on day 2.

As per the official of NTA- The result is scheduled to be released by January 10, 2019, the National Testing Agency has decided to release the answer keys by December 31. The applicants can check the answer keys on the official website @ nta.ac.in.

