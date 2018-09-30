UGC NET December 2018: The registration and application process for the upcoming UGC NET 2018 examination to be conducted by the NTA in December is going to be closed today. Those who have not registered themselves are advised to do the same through the official website asap.

UGC NET December 2018: The registration process for the upcoming UGC NET 2018 or National Eligibility Test to be held in December this year is going to be closed on the official website of NTA or National Testing Agency today .i.e. on September 30, 2018. Candidates who have not submitted their applications should note that their applications would not be accepted later if they fail to submit it by today. Candidates are advised to log on to the official website – ntanet.nic.in for doing the same.

Moreover, this is the first time that the NET examination is going to be conducted by the newly formed National Testing Agency. According to reports, the UGC NET will be conducted twice in a year starting from December 9 to 23, 2018, and the second examination will be conducted in the month of July 2019.

How to apply for UGC NET 2018?

Log in to the official website – ntanet.nic.in Click on the link that reads ‘Fill Application Form – Server 1’ or

‘Fill Application Form – Server 2’ Candidates will be taken to a different window Again, click on ‘Apply for UGC-NET December – 2018’ Candidates will be again directed to a different window Go through the details carefully and click on Proceed to application Fill in all the details in the application form Make the online payment of application fee Click submit Your UGC NET 2018 application process is complete Take a print out of the application form for future reference

To go to the official website directly and download the Admit Card or Hall Ticket, click on this link: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanetcms/public/home.aspx

