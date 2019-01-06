NTA UGC NET 2018 result: The results of UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 exam has been published on the official website - nta.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the same can now check the NET result by following the steps given below.

Meanwhile, the UGC NET 2018 was conducted by the National Testing Agency from December 18, 2018 to December 22, 2018 at various centres across the country.

Direct link to check the NET 2018 result: https://www.nta.ac.in/Download/Press_Release_NET_R.pdf

How to download the NET 2018 result from the official website of NTA?

Visit the official website of National Testing Agency (NTA) – nta.ac.in

Now click on the UGC NET 2018 link under the latest updates section

Now, the candidate will be taken to a different page

Search for the link that reads, “NET 2018 result download” on the page

Click on the link

Now, login to the user portal and click on download result

Candidates will be directed to the result page

Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to go to the official website of NTA – https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanetcms/public/home.aspx

