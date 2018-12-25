UGC NET 2018 Answer Keys: The National Testing Agency (NTS) is all set to release the Answer Key of UGC NET December 2018 examination on its official website soon. Candidates can download the same with the help of the steps given below.

UGC NET 2018 Answer Keys: The National Testing Agency (NTS) has conducted the National Eligibility Test (NET) December Examination on December 22, 2018 and the answer Keys for the same is all set to be out by the end of this year, as per reports in a leading daily. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can keep an eye on the official website of NTA i.e. nta.ac.in so that they can check the Answer key of UGC NET examination as soon as it releases on it.

Moreover, this year more than 1.5 lakh candidates registered for the NET examination and out of the same 65.3% candidates have appeared in the examination on the first day and 72.8% appeared for the same of the second day of the examination. Meanwhile, reports say that the results of UGC NET 2018 will be released on the official website in January 2019.

How to download the Answer keys?

Visit the website of NTA – nta.ac.in

Search for the Answer Keys link on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter your registration number and password and submit online

The Answer Keys will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to log into the official website of NTA: https://nta.ac.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More