UGC NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open a window for the candidates to make corrections to the application forms submitted for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) on the official website, ntanet.nic.in. The last date to file any correction or correct mistake while filling the application form were supposed to update till April 7, 2019. However, the NTA will close the window on April 14, 2019. The examination will be conducted on June 20, 21 and June 24-28, 2019. The duration is three-hour long exam.

It will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which had been conducting NET since 2018, has changed the syllabus for all the subjects in both Paper I and Paper II.

The NTA has also changed the exam pattern which was held online in a computer-based test (CBT), in the previous year. Prior to this, CBSE used to conduct the NET on the behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in two parts- Paper I and Paper II. But under NTA, the examination is conducted in one attempt for both papers.

The UGC NET is an eligibility examination for the recruitment at the post of an assistant professor only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for assistant professor both in Indian universities and colleges.

Eligibility Criteria for JRF Aspirants

The candidates should fall into the category of 30 years old those who belonged to the General Category. For reserved category candidates, the age bracket is set at 35 years.

