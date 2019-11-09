UGC NET 2019: National Testing Agency will soon release the admit card for UGC NET 2019 December exam. Candidates who are interested to appear for the exam can follow the steps given to download the admit card.

UGC NET 2019: The UGC NET 2019 December admit cards are expected to be out today. National Testing Agency will soon release the admit cards online and candidates who filled the form and are interested in appearing for the December NET exam can download their hall ticket through online mode from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official notification, the admit cards were supposed to release on November 9th, 2019.

Every year UGC NET exam is conducted twice in the month of June and December. As the exam will be conducted in December, the admit cards will be released soon. Interested candidates can download their respective admit cards online on the official UGC NET website. All the important details regarding the centre, date, timing, and more information will be mentioned on the admit card.

In order to download the admit cards, candidates are requested to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go on the official website of UGC NET DECEMBER 2019

Step 2: Click on the admit card link present on the website

Step 3: Enter the required information asked

Step 4: Download the online admit card after it appears on the screen

Candidates should enter the required details correctly to download the admit card and must keep an extra copy for further use. The application form for the exam was filled in October and the exam will be held in December. The admit card will have a name, roll number and other important details which candidates must correctly notice.

It should be noted that candidates will not be able to change the exam date, exam centre, timing or any other thing. Candidates are also requested to follow the instructions mentioned on the hall ticket and reach the centre before the time for less confusion. Also, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.

Also Read: UGC NET Admit Card 2019 for December exam to release today on ugcnetnta.nic.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App