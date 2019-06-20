UGC NET 2019: The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from June 20 to June 28, 2019. This time NTA is conducting the exam. Over 9.56 lakh candidates appeared for UGC NET. The eligibility test is conducted for the government teachers post. Almost over 10 lakh students appear for the NET, every year.

UGC NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility Test (NET) from June 20 to June 28, 2019. This the second time that University Grants Commission (UGC) is not conducting the exam but NTA is the exam conducting body. In March 2019, over 9.56 lakh candidates appeared for UGC NET, the eligibility test held to fill government teachers post. Almost over 10 lakh students appear for the NET.

In the year 2019, exam centres have also been set up in Srinagar. This decision has been taken into account after the candidates took to their social media handle and put forward their demand that it is quite unfair to travel to Jammu.

Change of syllabus: The NTA has also changed the exam syllabus for all the subjects under the UGC NET. The revised syllabus is also available at the website. Only a slight change has been made in some cases. The candidates are requested to prepare accordingly. Nearly 84 subjects are being put under the UGC NET. It is held in 91 selected cities.

Till last year, the exam is conducted in two parts- Paper I and Paper II. Generally, the exam is conducted with a gap period but the NTA decided to conduct both papers in one time.

As soon as the time is allotted for paper-I is over, paper-II will start. Prior to this, the exam will be conducted only once a year but the same was rollbacked later. In the previous year, several candidates reportedly from Kashmir didn’t appear for the exam as they couldn’t reach the centre in Jammu.

EWS quota: The newly introduced economically weaker section (EWS) reservation quota will be applicable from this year onwards.

Qualifying criteria: To qualify the exam, the candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent aggregate in Paper 1 and 2.35 per cent is the minimum cut off for reserved category, PwD and transgender students. However, as per the amended policy, after the result evaluation, only 6 per cent of the candidates shall be declared qualified.

Two lists will be released. Those who would make through JRF will receive an additional fellowship for research, while the qualifiers of the NET will be eligible for lecturership jobs.

