UGC NET 2019 June Result: The National Testing Agency or NTA is going to release the UGC Net 2019 result on July 15, 2019, according to reports. The results of the National Eligibility Test conducted by the examination conducting authority in the month of June will be released on the official website of NTA – www.ntanet.nic.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the NET 2019 June examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the important and latest updates regarding the UGC NET 2019.

The National Testing Agency had conducted the UGC NET 2019 examination starting from June 20, 2019, till June 28, 2019 at various centres all over the country. Candidates will be able to download their respective NET results from the official website of NTA once it is published by the authority on www.ntanet.nic.in.

The NTA has conducted the UGC Net Exam to engage eligible candidates aspiring for Lecturership and Junior Research Fellowship, JRF at Indian Universities and Colleges or only for Assistant Professorship in various disciplines.

How to download the NTA UGC NET 2019 Result?

Visit the official website of NTA as mentioned above – ntanet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant result link

The candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the details to log in to the user portal

Now, click on the View NET result 2019

The NTA UGC NET 2019 June results will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference if necessary

