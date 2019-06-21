UGC NET 2019: The preliminary exam for the National Eligibility Test has begun and all those who appeared/appearing for the test should note that the result will be most likely released in July which is next month. Hence, they are advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest updates.

UGC NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the UGC NET 2019 examination which would be conducted over a period of 6 days. The examination began yesterday i.e. June 20 and over 9 lakh candidates are set to appear for the exam.

Once the exams are over, NTA would be releasing the answer keys and results, for which the tentative schedule and instructions have been given below.

The official notification stated that the examination would be conducted across 615 centers in 237 cities. The examination for 81 subjects under UGC NET or National Eligibility Test is conducted as a qualifier for Assistant Professor posts in national universities orfor the award of JRF or Junior Research Fellowship.

It should be noted that the UGC NET June 2019 result can be expected by July 15 which is next month. The examination will conclude on June 26, 2019.

UGC NET 2019: Here are the tentative dates or answer keys of result

– Release of UGC NET 2019 June Preliminary Answer Keys and Responses: June 28, 2019

– Window to raise objections on ntanet.nic.in

– Declaration of Result: July 5, 2019

Candidates are advised to keep in mind that the aforementioned dates are best at estimation of the dates of release and not official confirmation. All those who have appeared or are appearing for the examination are suggested to keep an eye on the official website ntanet.nic.in for result related updates.

The National Eligibility Test is conducted for determining eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility of Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian Universities and Colleges.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App