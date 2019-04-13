UGC NET 2019: The correction window for UGC-NET 2019 will be closed on April 14, 2019 by the National Testing Agency on the official website, ntanet.nic.in. Candidates who haven't done corrections are requested to visit the official website of NTA to do the same. NTA is scheduled to conduct NET 2019 on June 20, 21, 24, 25. The duration of the examination will be of 180 minutes. There will be no breaks between Paper I and Paper II. The online submission of application form for NET 2019 started on March 1. It will end on March 30, 2019.

The NET examination is conducted every year to hire the candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and offer them Junior Research Fellowships. The selected candidates will be eligible for hiring in Indian universities and colleges. NTA will conduct the examinations on multiple dates, generally in two sessions per day. Duration of the examination is going to be 180 minutes, with no breaks between Paper I and Paper II. The online submission of application form for NET 2019 began on March 1 and it will end on March 30, 2019.

UGC NET 2019: Steps to correct the online application form

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA i.e. ntanet.nic.in. On the home page, the UGC NET June 2019 Exam will be displayed on your screen

Step 2: Click on the link – Application Form Correction – June 2019

Step 3: Enter application number and password to login

Step 4: Modify in any field in his/her application form. Reportedly, NTA is not charging any additional fees for making corrections in the online application form.

Step 5: For future use, it is advised to keep the print outs of the confirmation page of the online application form. There will be no confirmation after 14 April on the forms.

