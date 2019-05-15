UGC NET 2019: NTA to release admit card on May 27, check steps to download: NTA has delayed the date of releasing as the release date was expected on May 15. The NTA will release the official website on its official website @ntanet.nic.in.

UGC NET 2019: NTA to release admit card on May 27, check steps to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for UGC NET 2019 on May 27, 2019. Students can check the official website for the latest updates regarding the entrance examination. NTA has delayed the date of releasing as the release date was expected on May 15. The NTA will release the official website on its official website @ntanet.nic.in.

How to download admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website @ntanet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Students will be directed to a new window, where they have to enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take out a print out for future use

Students can check the admit cards on the official website of NTA and download the NET 2019 admit card. Candidates can get the UGC NET admit card 2019 by logging in the registration number and date of birth. The online application was commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 30, 2019. The time to pay the fee for the application fee was April 1, 2019.

The examination is scheduled to be held from June 20, to June 28, 2019. The examination will be conducted on CBT mode only. The UGC NET 2019 is important for the post of Assistant Professor or for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor across the states.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App