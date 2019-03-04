NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 will be held in June this year and the registration process for the same is now open through the official website - ntanet.nic.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination for Junior Research Fellowship JRF and Lectureship can check the registration, eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus and other details inside.

NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration or application process for the upcoming UGC NET 2019 examination through its official website – ntanet.nic.in. The National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the following dates June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination and have started filling up the application forms must go through the registration, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus and other details of the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 examination.

Important dates of UGC NET 2019:

Registration start date: March 1

Registration closes on: March 30

Admit card release date: May 15

NET 2019 Exam dates: June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28

NET 2019 Result declaration date (tentative): July 15

Eligibility Criteria for UGC NET 2019:

Education qualification: Candidates must have passed Master’s degree or equivalent exam from recognized universities or institutions with least 55% marks (without rounding off), however, reserved category candidates will get relaxation up to 5% marks

Age limit: Candidates should be less than 30 years old as on the last date for submission of the application form. Five years age relaxation will be given to the OBC, ST/SC/PwD and transgender candidates.

How to download the new syllabus of UGC NET 2019 subjects?

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET – ugcnetonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link that reads ‘updated syllabi of UGC-NET June 2019’ and click

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Click on download tab against the subject of your choice you are going to appear for

How to apply UGC NET 2019?

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the ‘UGC NET 2019 June registration’ link

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new window

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details to register

Step 5: Log-in to the user portal with the credentials

Step 6: Fill in the application form, upload images and submit online

Step 7: Make payment of the fees and download the application form for reference in future

