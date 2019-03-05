UGC NET 2019: The National Eligibility Test or NET 2019 registration is going on through the official website. All those who are interested to appear in the exam but have not yet submitted their online application form must visit the website - ntanet.in and submit the NET 2019 application form.

UGC NET 2019: The National Eligibility Test (NET) June examination 2019 is all set to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) this year and the registration process for the NET 2019 Exam started through the official website of NTA from February 25, 2019. However, the candidates must note that the registration process will be closed soon. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application form and are willing to appear in the NET June 2019 Exam.

NET 2019 Eligibility Criteria:

Age limit for JRF: Not more than 30 years as on 01.06.2019. A relaxation of upto 5 years is provided to the candidates belonging to OBC (Noncreamy layer, as per the Central list of OBC available on website: (www.ncbc.nic.in) SC/ST/PwD/

Age Limit for Lecturership:There is no upper age limit for applying for Assistant Professor, as per the notification

NET 2019 Exam Dates:

20, 21 June, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 June, 2019

NET 2019 Exam Pattern:

How to register for NTA UGC NET 2019 exam online?

1. Visit the official website of NTA as mentioned above

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online registration”

3. Now, candidates will be redirected to a new window

4. Here, enter the necessary details such as name, date of birth and etc

5. Candidates need to click on the submit button

6. On submitting, a password and id will be generated

7. Login with the generated credentials

8. Now, fill in the details in the online application form

9. Upload documents to support your claim in the application form

10. Submit application fee through the prescribed format

11. Now, submit the application

12. Keep a photocopy of the confirmed application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online for NTA NET 2019: Apply Online

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More