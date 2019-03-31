NTA UGC NET 2019: The registration process for the upcoming NET 2019 exam has been closed @ by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have not yet submitted the application fee may visit the official website of NTA NET 2019 and complete the process at - ntanet.ac.in. Tomorrow is the last date to make fee payment online.

NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed the registration process for the upcoming NTA UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 Exam through its official website. All those who have not yet submitted their application fees must note that the application fee submission kast day is tomorrow, April 1, 2019 through the official website of NTA. Also, the candidates need to submit the application fee through online mode at ntanet.nic.in, which is the official website of NTA .NET 2019.

How to Make application fee Payment online?

Visit the official website of NTA as mentioned above – ntanet.nic.in

Candidates need to login to the user portal with the credential generated at the after the registration

Now, click on the Application fee payment option online

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, choose the mode of online transaction such as UPI, ATM, Bank Credit/ Debit card to make the payment

Now, proceed to make payment

Complete the process and take a print out of the receipt for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of NTA and pay the application fee for NTA UGC NET 2019 Exam: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanetcms/public/home.aspx

Candidates must note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ from June 20, 2019 to June 28, 2019 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The NET 2019 examination will consist of two papers as given below:

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NET 2019 examination on behalf of the UGC. The National Testing Agency has been established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development as an independent autonomous, self-reliant and self-sustained premier testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

For more details regarding the NTA or NET 2019, candidates need to visit the official website – nta.ac.in

Important Notice released by the National Testing Agency (NTA): https://NTAnet.nic.in

