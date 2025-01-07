Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Your Hall Ticket For January 9 Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET December 2024 admit card for exams starting January 9, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official site. The exam will be conducted across 85 subjects in CBT mode nationwide.

UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Your Hall Ticket For January 9 Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET December 2024 admit card for candidates registered to appear for the exam on January 9, 2025. Aspiring candidates can now download their hall tickets directly from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities in India for a total of 85 subjects.

The admit card provides essential information including the exam center, timing, roll number, and other candidate details. It is crucial for candidates to check the information thoroughly to avoid any discrepancies. The admit cards will not be sent by post, and no duplicate cards will be issued at the exam center.

How to Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2024

Candidates can easily download their admit card by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  2. Click on the link to download the admit card on the homepage.
  3. Enter the application number and password to log in.
  4. Once logged in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the admit card and print it for examination purposes.

It is important for candidates to carefully read all the details mentioned in the admit card, including test-day guidelines. These guidelines must be followed to ensure smooth entry into the exam hall.

UGC NET 2024: Exam Pattern

The UGC NET December 2024 exam consists of two papers:

  • Paper 1
    Marks: 100
    Questions: 50
    Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
    Focus: Teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness.
  • Paper 2
    Marks: 200
    Questions: 100
    Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
    Focus: Domain-specific knowledge in the candidate’s chosen subject.

The exam duration is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break, and all questions are mandatory.

About the UGC NET Exam

The UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) is a crucial exam that determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the roles of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. Clearing the UGC NET exam is a significant step for those looking to pursue a career in academia and research in India.

Candidates are urged to ensure they adhere to all the instructions provided on the admit card and be on time at the exam center to avoid any last-minute hassles.

Filed under

UGC NET 2024 UGC NET hall ticket UGC NET January 9

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Man Kills Wife, Hides Body In Bed; Arrested While Plotting Second Murder Of ‘Friend’

Delhi Man Kills Wife, Hides Body In Bed; Arrested While Plotting Second Murder Of ‘Friend’

Dr V Narayanan Appointed As New ISRO Chairman, Succeeding S Somanath

Dr V Narayanan Appointed As New ISRO Chairman, Succeeding S Somanath

‘I’m not going to commit to that…’: Donald Trump Responds Over Ruling Out Military Action

‘I’m not going to commit to that…’: Donald Trump Responds Over Ruling Out Military Action

China’s Winter Surge Of Flu-Like HMPV Cases Puts Nations Like Indonesia, Vietnam On High Alert

China’s Winter Surge Of Flu-Like HMPV Cases Puts Nations Like Indonesia, Vietnam On High Alert

Two Bodies Found In JetBlue Plane’s Landing Gear Compartment In Fort Lauderdale

Two Bodies Found In JetBlue Plane’s Landing Gear Compartment In Fort Lauderdale

Entertainment

Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox