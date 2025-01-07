UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Your Hall Ticket For January 9 Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the UGC NET December 2024 admit card for candidates registered to appear for the exam on January 9, 2025. Aspiring candidates can now download their hall tickets directly from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities in India for a total of 85 subjects.

The admit card provides essential information including the exam center, timing, roll number, and other candidate details. It is crucial for candidates to check the information thoroughly to avoid any discrepancies. The admit cards will not be sent by post, and no duplicate cards will be issued at the exam center.

How to Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2024

Candidates can easily download their admit card by following these steps:

Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the link to download the admit card on the homepage. Enter the application number and password to log in. Once logged in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and print it for examination purposes.

It is important for candidates to carefully read all the details mentioned in the admit card, including test-day guidelines. These guidelines must be followed to ensure smooth entry into the exam hall.

UGC NET 2024: Exam Pattern

The UGC NET December 2024 exam consists of two papers:

Paper 1

Marks: 100

Questions: 50

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Focus: Teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness.

Paper 2

Marks: 200

Questions: 100

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Focus: Domain-specific knowledge in the candidate’s chosen subject.

The exam duration is 3 hours (180 minutes) without any break, and all questions are mandatory.

About the UGC NET Exam

The UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) is a crucial exam that determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the roles of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges. Clearing the UGC NET exam is a significant step for those looking to pursue a career in academia and research in India.

Candidates are urged to ensure they adhere to all the instructions provided on the admit card and be on time at the exam center to avoid any last-minute hassles.