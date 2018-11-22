UGC NET Admit Card 2018: The National Testing Agency or NTA has released the UGC NET Admit Card 2018 on its official website. Candidates can download the same from ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in by following the steps given below.

UGC NET 2018 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency or NTA, which is the newly formed examination conducting authority under the government is all set to conduct the National Eligibility Test for the candidates aspiring to serve as Lecturer or become a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for which the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets has been released through the official website – ntanet.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2018 will be held from December 18 to December 22, 2018. All the candidates who have registered themselves and are going to appear in the examination can now download the UGC NET 2018 Admit Cards from the website by following the instructions given below:

Here are the steps to download the UGC NET 2018 Admit Card?’

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) – ntanet.nic.in, nta.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “Download Admit Card” on the home page and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different window

Here, Candidates need to click on either of the link to download the Admit Card i.e. “Download the admit through Application Number and password” or “Download the admit through Application Number and date of Birth”

On clicking on the link, candidates will be redirected to a different window

Here, enter the necessary details and submit

The UGC NET 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

To go to the official website of NTA UGC NET 2018 and download the Admit Card, click on this link: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanet/root/LoginPage.aspx

