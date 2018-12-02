UGC NET 2018: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET examination admit card will be declared on the official website, csirhrdg.res.in soon. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 16, 2018. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website.

UGC NET 2018: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET admit card will be released on the official website, csirhrdg.res.in soon. The examination will be scheduled to be conducted on December 16, 2018. The candidates can then download the admit card from the official website. The UGC NET examination will be conducted to test the ability of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET. Through UGC NET, the appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined.

UGC NET Eligibility

With at least 55% marks in their Master’s degree exams (in streams such as Humanities, Social Science, Electronic Science, Computer Science & Applications, etc) from a UGC recognised college/ university fulfil UGC NET 2018 eligibility criteria.

A minimum percentage of 50% is required for UGC NET eligibility criteria belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD categories.

Following are the steps to download CSIR-UGC NET 2018 admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official website, csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a link mentioned as ‘admit card’. Click on it to land on Login page.

Step 3: Enter your details such as user id and password.

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card, take a print out for future reference.

Exam pattern

The exam will be a single paper which is scheduled to be held in the morning and evening session.

The exam paper will be divided into sections like life science, Earth science, Mathematical science, Chemical science, and Physical science will be there in the exam. The pattern of the exam paper will be based on multiple choice questions (MCQ).

Important Dates to Remember

The final result of single MCQ test likely to be declared in the month of March or April.

The qualifying candidates to receive a fellowship from July 1, 2019.

