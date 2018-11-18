UGC NET admit card 2018: The University Grants Commission will be releasing the admit card for the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination on Monday, November 19 on the official website ugcnetonline.in. The candidates who will appear for the examination are requested to download the admit card from the official website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to 23 through the official website.

All the aspiring candidates who will appear for the examination are requested to download the admit card from the official website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 9 to 23 through the official website. The results of NET examination will be released on January 10, 2019.

Following are the steps to download the UGC NET admit card 2018

Visit the official website, ugcnetonline.in Click on the ‘download admit card’ link In the new window displayed, log in with your application number and password Admit card will appear on the screen Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UGC NET 2018: New exam pattern

This year, NTA will conduct the exam. Instead of 3 papers, there will be only 2 papers – paper 1 and paper 2.

Paper 1 will be of 100 marks. It contains 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks. The questions will be of general in nature. It will test the research aptitude of the candidate. The duration of the test will be one hour, 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

Paper 2 This time the question will be of 100 marks. It contains 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate. The exam is scheduled to take place between two hours 11 am to 1 pm.

UGC NET 2018: Important dates

The admit card is available for download from November 19, 2018. The exam dates are from December 9 to 23, 2018 and the result of the same will be declared on January 10, 2019.

