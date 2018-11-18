UGC NET admit card 2018: The applicants who have applied for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UDC NET 2018) can download their hall tickets by simply following the steps mentioned below. The UGC will share the NET admit cards 2018 on its official website @ ugcnetonline.in.

The University Grants Commission is all set to release the admit card for the National Eligibility Test (NET). The UGC will share the NET admit cards 2018 on its official website @ ugcnetonline.in. The applicants may download their UGC NET admit card 2018 by simply following the steps mentioned below. According to the reports, the UGC NET examination will be conducted from December 9 to 23, 2018 and the results for the results of UGE NET examination are expected to be declared on January 10, 2019.

UGC NET admit card 2018 exam pattern:

The University Grants Commission has made changes in the examination pattern from this year, which means their will be two papers— paper 1 and paper 2.

The reports suggest that paper 1 will carry 50 objective type compulsory questions for 100 marks. The questions in paper 1 will be related to general nature and will test the teaching and research ability of the student. The candidates will get one hour to answer all the questions.

The paper 2 will be of 100 marks carrying 100 objective type questions based on the subject selected by the applicant. The paper 2 will be of two hours and each question will carry 2 marks.

Here are the steps to download the UGC NET admit card 2018:

Step 1: Logg on to the official website of University Grants Commission— ugcnetonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UGC NET admit card 2018.

Step 3: Submit the candidate details like name, date of birth and registration number.

Step 4: Yout UGC NET admit card 2018 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the UGC NET admit card 2018 and take a print out for further reference.

