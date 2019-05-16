UGC NET Admit Card 2019 @ntanet.nic.in: The admit card for the UGC NET exam will be released on May 27, and not today. Students are required to download it on May 27 and read the important instructions carefully before they appear for their exam.

UGC NET Admit Card 2019 @ ntanet.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has delayed the release of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) admit card to May 27, 2019. The admit card link will be activated on the official website i.e. ntanet.nic.in. The NTA has confirmed the date officially but hasn’t given time yet.

The admit cards were supposed to be released today but with the latest notification, they will be out on May 27 and students will be required to download and read important instructions carefully before they appear for the exam.

UGC NET Admit Card 2019 @ ntanet.nic.in: How to download

Go to the official website ntanet.nic.in On the homepage, click the link that reads ‘admit card 2019’ Once you have clocked the aforementioned link, you will be directed to the login page Now you can log in using your credentials and registration number After you have entered your credentials, admit card will be displayed on your screen. Download the admit card, save it and take a print out for future reference.

The UGC NET exam will be conducted on June 20, 2019, and from June 24 to June 28, 2019, in two shifts i.e. morning shift that will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the evening one that will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Students can check the admit cards on the official website of NTA and download the NET 2019 admit card. Candidates can get the UGC NET admit card 2019 by logging into the registration number and date of birth. The online application process for the same had begun on March 1 and concluded on March 30, 2019. The last date to pay the application fee was April 1, 2019.

The examination is scheduled to be held from June 20 to June 28, 2019. The examination will be conducted in Computer-based test mode (CBT) only. Those who have applied for the UGC NET 2019 can seek jobs as Assistant Professor, Junior Research Fellow or Assistant Professors in government institutions across the country.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App