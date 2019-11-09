UGC NET Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the UGC NET Admit card 2019 or NTA UGC NET 2019 Admit Cards on its official website - ntanet.nic.in today. Candidates can download the admit cards with the help of the steps given below.

UGC NET Admit Card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the UGC NET Admit card 2019 or NTA UGC NET 2019 Admit Cards for the upcoming National Eligibility Test on the official website – ntanet.nic.in today, November 9, 2019. Candidates who have filled the NET 2019 online application form for appearing in the examination are advised to check and download the UGC NET admit cards from the NTA official website. The instructions to download the NTA NET 2019 hall tickets has been mentioned below for the convenience of the aspirants.

How to check and download the UGC NET Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the NTA – ugcnetnta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2019 Download for December Exam”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, login with the credentials

Now, click on the admit card download link

Here, enter your registration number and click on submit button

The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Here’s the direct link to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2019: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

Meanwhile, the NTA has recently released a notification for the upcoming NET regarding the Exemption (Eligibility for Assistant Professor). According to the notification, candidates who have cleared the States Eligibility Test (SET) accredited by UGC for Assistant Professor held prior to 1st December 2002, are not eligible for appearing in NET, however, are eligible to appointment as Assistant Professor anywhere in the country. Those who have qualified in the SET held from 1st December 2002 onwards, will be eligible for Assistant Professor posts only in the state universities/colleges.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram temple court verdict: Supreme Court rules in favour of Ram temple, orders 5-acre land to Muslims for mosque construction

Also Read: Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut challenges BJP to take a month not just 15 days to prove majority

Here’s the direct link to download the Notification: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/WebInfo/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=110&iii=Y

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App