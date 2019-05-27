UGC NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Hall Tickets 2019, Ntanet.nic.in, Download UGC Net Admit Card 2019, NET Admit Card for June 2019: The National Testing Agency or NTA is all set to release the hall tickets for the upcoming UGC National anytime soon on ntanet.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the NET 2019 Admit Cards given in this article.

UGC NET Admit Card 2019, UGC NET Hall Tickets for June 2019 @ Ntanet.nic.in: National Testing Agency or NTA is going to release the UGC NET Admit Card 2019 or UGC NET Hall Ticket 2019 or UGC NET 2019 Admit Card on its official website – ntanet.nic.in today, May 27, 2019. All the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming National Eligibility Test or NET exam are advised to download their respective admit cards from the given official website of the examination conducting authority i.e. NTA.

According to the notification on the official website of NTA, the NET 2019 written examination has been scheduled to be held on June 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2019. Candidates must note that the examination will be conducted for a duration of 180 minutes. There will be two papers in the examination, i.e. Paper 1, Paper 2, which will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format in two different shifts. While Paper 1 will comprise of 100 marks for 50 questions, Paper 2 will comprise of 200 marks for 100 questions. Candidates can check the instructions given below to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2019 for the June Examination.

How to download the UGC NET JUNE Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA – ntanet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, “UGC NET JUNE Admit Card 2019”

Now, enter the necessary details to log in to the user portal

The UGC NET Admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the UGC NET Hall Ticket 2019 and take a print out for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the UGC NET 2019 Admit Card: https://ntanet.nic.in/ntanetcms/public/home.aspx#

